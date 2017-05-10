J is for Gerrymander (Part 2)

“The simple truth is this: America is the only major democracy in the world that allows politicians to pick their own voters” (David Daley, Ratf**ked).

As described in Part 1, Chris Jankowski’s plan to create an impregnable Republican majority in Congress (and many state legislatures) for at least the next decade was ingenious in its simplicity:

Focus on those states where flipping just a few seats would ensure your party’s domination of legislative redistricting following the 2010 census. Those included such national swing states as Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Florida.

Pour money into those few seats (where “a lot of money” = a few thousand dollars) in the last days of the campaign, “blitizing” the unsuspecting incumbent with negative ads it’s too late to answer.

Create a redistricting map that crams Democrats into a few odd-looking districts and spreads the Republicans comfortably into the rest.

Form an “unholy alliance” to guarantee minority Congressional seats by creating districts that were 75-80% African American, enabling you to create comfortable Republican majorities elsewhere.

Did it work?