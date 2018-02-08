Draft ‘em all: an appeal for universal service (Part 1)

Will the Commander-in-Chief’s new uniform have gold-braided epaulettes?

Amid plans for an imperial military parade currently being drawn up at the Pentagon (which you would hope had better things to do) and Erik Prince’s lingering proposal to privatize the war in Afghanistan (which Sen. Lindsay Graham called, “something that would come from a bad soldier of fortune novel”), this seems a good time to revisit the idea of universal service for America’s youth. There are many reasons to support it, and I’m in favor of every one of them. But right now, none seems more important than as an antidote to the grandiloquent, strutting imperialism currently being hawked in our country’s capital.

Here are some of the things I’ve written over the years: