Just Another Congressperson Telling It Like It Isn’t

“It’s not what you don’t know that gets you in trouble, it’s what you know for sure that just ain’t so,” Mark Twain

On Wednesday Fred Dicker, the host of “The State of the Capital” on Albany radio station WGDJ and Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney had this exchange:

After wistfully remembering the old days when “we had state mental hospitals that locked these [severely mentally ill] people up,” Dicker continued, “Legal gun owners . . . tend to vote Republican. They tend to be white. Most gun crimes are occurring in what’s euphemistically called the inner cities involving minorities, and they’re the ones that Democrats generally are going to bend over backward to protect.”

“Obviously, there’s a lot of politics in it,” said Tenney. “It’s interesting that so many of these people that commit the mass murders end up being Democrats . . . but the media doesn’t talk about that either.”

The Data

The accompanying chart shows the 10 states with the least and the most gun violence. The rankings were produced by 24/7 Wall St. from information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Urban Column indicates the proportion of the state that is urban based on the last census. The two columns on the right show the percentage the Republican and Democratic presidential candidates received in each state in 2016.

State GUN VIOLENCE URBAN GOP DEM

50 Massachusetts 92.0% 33.5% 60.8%

49 Rhode Island 90.7% 39.8% 55.4%

48 New York 87.9% 37.5% 58.8%

47 Hawaii 91.9% 30.1% 62.3%

46 Connecticut 88.0% 41.2% 54.5%

45 New Jersey 94.7% 41.8% 55.0%

44 Minnesota 73.3% 45.4% 46.9%

43 California 95.0% 33.2% 61.5%

42 Maine 38.7% 45.2% 47.9%

41 Washington 84.1% 38.2% 54.4%

10 South Carolina 66.3% 54.9% 40.8%

9 Arkansas 56.2% 60.4% 33.8%

8 New Mexico 77.4% 40.0% 48.3%

7 Missouri 70.4% 57.1% 38.0%

6 Montana 55.9% 56.5% 36.0%

5 Oklahoma 66.2% 65.3% 28.9%

4 Mississippi 49.4% 58.3% 39.7%

3 Louisiana 73.2% 58.1% 38.4%

2 Alabama 59.0% 62.9% 34.6%

1 Alaska 66.0% 52.9% 37.7%

The Conclusion