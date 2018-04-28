Confronting the Past and Building the Future in Montgomery, Alabama

My daughter, Annie, and I just spent two days in Montgomery at the opening of the Equal Justice Initiative’sLegacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration andThe National Memorial for Peace and Justice,which covers a small hilltop above Alabama’s capital city. It is an extraordinarily uplifting name for what is, in fact, a heartrending tribute to the more than 4,000 African American victims of lynching in America.

Annie and I were often overwhelmed by the brutality that confronted us at both the museum and the memorial, but the message that we took away with us in the end was – in ways I will try to express in my next few posts – one of resilience, of generosity and of hope.